“Dancing through the decades” event supports children’s grief program

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – A party held by two local organizations was organized to raise money for a children’s grief program.

The Healing Patch Children’s Grief Program and the UPMC Home Nursing Agency hosted a “Dancing Through The Decades”/Decades Club dance party at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona.

The night was filled with music, food and raffles for those in the community that bought tickets to this event.

Healing Patch Coordinator Melody Ray spoke about the importance of kids learning that “they aren’t the only one” who has lost a parent and that there is help and support out there.

Paula Ingram, a member of the decades club planning committee shared her experience with placing her grand-daughter in the program and expressed the positive change it made in her life.