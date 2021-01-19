Dance studio opens in downtown Ebensburg

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new studio is now open in downtown Ebensburg.



Impulse Dance Studio is located on 310 West High Street. They offer numerous classes: jazz, tap, ballet, hip- hop and baton.



The classes are for ages three and up. Dance classes for adults are currently being scheduled.

According to the studio, you can stop in any time on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday 5-8 p.m. to check them out.

CONTACT INFO

Phone: 814-241-6699

Email: impulsedancestudiopa@gmail.com

Instagram: @impulsedancestudiopa