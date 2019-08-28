Hit and run damage leaves family with overwhelming deductible fees

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jessica Smith and her father Donald are asking for the public’s help in identifying a hit and run suspect that left Donald’s pickup truck badly damaged Tuesday.

The suspect was driving a blue SUV Blazer, and hit the pickup and several other cars in the street before speeding off.

The Blazer is missing a bumper and has damaged tail lights, all of which were left at the crash sight.

Jessica and Donald would like the suspect to be identified in order to help them pay for the $500 deductible their insurance is charging them for damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntingdon Police.