Dam in Elk County to undergo mitigation efforts

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The East Branch Dam in Elk County will return to normal conditions following mitigation efforts.

Construction and assessment of a new cut-off wall at the east branch dam lowered water levels to reduce dam safety risk, including the construction and assessment of a full-length, full-depth concrete cutoff wall.



Engineers plan to raise water levels back to what they were before the project began in 2008, at 1650 ft.

The goal is to bring conditions back to normal later this fall or during the winter.