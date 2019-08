Back to school season can be pretty exciting for kids - they're getting new notebooks, backpacks, and supplies - plus it's always fun to see those friends after summer! But, underneath all of that, going back to school means getting used to learning again. Many parents consider help outside of the classroom to make sure their kids are doing well.

If you feel like you may have forgotten how to do fractions or maybe your child is still struggling to read a clock or maybe you're trying to get certified in a certain area and are nervous about passing that exam, Club Z Tutoring services offers help in all subjects - and with the first day of school right around the corner - they're ready for another busy year.