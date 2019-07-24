Dad given maximum sentence for shaking baby

A Blair County man will spend ten to 20 years in prison for severely shaking his five-week-old daughter. Twenty-three-year-old Tyler Biddle pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.



Police say in June 2017, Biddle shook the baby violently, causing severe brain damage. Authorities say Biddle who was alone with the child, denied doing anything to her, but later admitted that he shook her because she was fussy.

Police say he and the baby’s mother, Briana McClellan waited five hours before taking the injured infant to the hospital. The little girl is now two years old, but only able to function at the level of a one-month-old infant.



The judge went beyond the state’s standard sentencing guidelines and imposed the maximum sentence on Biddle.

“That was a sentence we argued for, because of very, very severe nature of the injures to the child. And the fact that the child by all medical accounts will never lead a fully functional life will never be able to realize her potential, because of the massive brain injures and other injuries she suffered as a result of her father’s assault,” said Blair County Assistant District Attorney Pete Weeks.

The baby’s mother pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. She’s on probation for three years.