Dad a Day: June 10, 2019

(WTAJ) — In today’s dad-a-day we have Jozef Iwanski from Dover Pa.

Michelle sent us this picture titled “my rock” she says, “my father has a heart of gold and is the kindest, most giving person I know! He is always there lending a helping hand to family and friends; expecting nothing in return. I would not be who I am today without his love, guidance, advice, and support through the years. He is my rock, and I am blessed to call him dad!”

