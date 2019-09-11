DA says he’s looking at Antonio Brown sexual assault accusations

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown walks off the field after NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. Coach Jon Gruden says star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener on Monday, after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock put him in jeopardy of being suspended. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ALLEGHENY CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Antonio Brown has been making headlines all over the world and this one is a doozy!

After Brown signed with the Patriots, he was accused of sexual assault by a former female trainer.

The Allegheny County DA said they’re looking into the accusations. They stated:

There is nothing extraordinary about doing that. This office, as a matter of course, will review information in a federal lawsuit whenever that information references potential criminal activity, even if that activity had not been previously known to law enforcement. Another example of this would be a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against a police officer or department alleging behavior on the part of the officer or the department that was not previously known. Stephen A. Zappala, Allegheny County District Attorney