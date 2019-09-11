DA says he’s looking at Antonio Brown sexual assault accusations

ALLEGHENY CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Antonio Brown has been making headlines all over the world and this one is a doozy!
After Brown signed with the Patriots, he was accused of sexual assault by a former female trainer.
The Allegheny County DA said they’re looking into the accusations. They stated:
There is nothing extraordinary about doing that. This office, as a matter of course, will review information in a federal lawsuit whenever that information references potential criminal activity, even if that activity had not been previously known to law enforcement. Another example of this would be a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against a police officer or department alleging behavior on the part of the officer or the department that was not previously known.Stephen A. Zappala, Allegheny County District Attorney