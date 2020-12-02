DA office closed in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County District Attorney’s office has been closed temporarily for cleaning.

District Attorney Pete Weeks said that due to the abrupt nature of the closure, the closing will impact the ability to receive incoming calls. Weeks is working to identify a second location within the courthouse for office staff to work and take calls.

The office will work remotely and will still be available for hearings, consultations with law enforcement and speaking to the defense bar.

