DA Jeffrey Thomas
Somerset County DA placed on temporary suspension
Video
Pa. bill outlines rules when district attorneys lose law license
Somerset County District Attorney faces new charges, waived preliminary hearing
Video
Somerset DA takes leave to focus on rape charges case
Video
Court order asks AG’s office to take over prosecution of Somerset County DA’s wife
Video
Protection order on Somerset County DA’s wife vacated after 4 days
Video
Protection orders filed against Somerset County District Attorney and wife
Video
Somerset County District Attorney charged with rape
Video
Somerset woman accused of abusing two-year-old son, officials say
Video
Lock your doors: Police warn residents after several break-ins
Video
Actor charged with vandalizing George Floyd statue
WTAJ News Live Stream
Lawsuit filed in deadly 2020 PA Turnpike crash
Video
