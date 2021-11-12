Skip to content
D6 6A Championship: Williamsport vs State College
News
by:
Catherine Newman
Posted:
Nov 12, 2021 / 11:37 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2021 / 11:37 PM EST
Williamsport: 14
State College: 17
FINAL
