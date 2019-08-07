CVS expands “Care-Pass”

by: CNN

(WTAJ/CNN) — CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program a lot like Amazon’s.

The pharmacy chain says it’s expanding its ‘Care-Pass’ membership nationwide.

It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.

The service costs $5 per month and includes discounts on CVS branded items.

CVS says the Care-Pass program is already a success in select areas.

The company says it found that Care-Pass appeals to a broad range of consumers, 20 percent of whom are millennials.

