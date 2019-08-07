CVS expands “Care-Pass”

(WTAJ/CNN) — CVS is targeting millennials with a membership program a lot like Amazon’s.
The pharmacy chain says it’s expanding its ‘Care-Pass’ membership nationwide.
It lets customers get pharmacy products delivered for free, including prescription drugs.
The service costs $5 per month and includes discounts on CVS branded items.
CVS says the Care-Pass program is already a success in select areas.
The company says it found that Care-Pass appeals to a broad range of consumers, 20 percent of whom are millennials.