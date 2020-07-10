Curwensville Lake to host Christmas in July celebration

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Curwensville Lake will be hosting a Christmas in July celebration on the weekends of July 10 and 17.

According to their Facebook page, Santa will be at the beach on Saturday from 4-5:15 p.m for photos with children. Santa will then travel to the marina to hangout with fishermen and boaters from 5:30-6:30 p.m. He will also be available for photos at this time.

Children will be able to drop off their letters for Santa at the mail station, which is located at the booth at the entrance. Any letters that include a name and address will be answered by Curwensville Lake elves.

A Christmas decorating contest will be underway at the campground both weekends. Prizes will be awarded each Saturday in various categories: campers with the most lights, most unique decorations, etc.



Santa will be judging the Christmas light contest at dusk.