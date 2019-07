CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burglary at a local Moose Club shortly after midnight netted somebody $8,000.



State police say they have a male suspect in mind, for the break-in at the Curwensville moose charges of burglary are pending.

If you were near the moose at the time of the theft, you’re asked to contact state police in Clearfield to help with the investigation.