CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Curwensville Library is offering new program for kids this fall after a successful summer program with their new Youth Service coordinator Samantha Palmer.

The library will be bringing story time and toddler time for the fall season using American folk heroes as a theme. There will also be craft-making sessions for kids and even adults. The goal of all of this is to prepare kids for school and help them understand the importance of literacy.

“I have a story time designated for 3-5 years old’s and toddler time for 1-3-year-olds where they can kind of learn and discover and hopefully get more of an appreciation for literacy, take the literacy into the home. it’s really important for me for the library to feel like a very comfortable environment,” Palmer said.

Palmer introduced a new reading program this summer, her program got 150 kids to participate and got them away from electronics.

“I had no experience, no really template of anything so I kind of hodge-podge something together and it was incredibly successful. We had 150 kids sign up between ages 1-18. Our 7 and under kids logged 799 books and our 8 and up kids logged almost 21,000 minutes of reading this summer,” Palmer said.

Not only will Palmer’s program help prepare kids for school but it will also provide some electronic alternative fun for kids and adults.

“We really try and also help prepare the kids for when they head across the street to the school. What kinds of things they can look forward to and be excited about. We have so many different programs, we have a lot of passive programs I’ll be starting sort of like pop-up crafts that kids can take home and work on,” Palmer said.

Parents can sign their kids up online here or by visiting the library in person. The library is located at 601 Beech Street.