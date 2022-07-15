CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Curwensville Lake is celebrating Christmas a little early this year with a Christmas in July celebration.

The event begins on Saturday, July, 16th, and features many activities. All of the planned activities hope to induce the sense of an all-out celebration. There are even some cash prizes for the campsite decorating contest.

“So our Christmas in July is actually a pretty big weekend here at the Curwensville Lake, It’s actually up there with one of our holiday weekends. We go all out and we actually invite Santa and Mr. Clause here to stroll around the campground and meet our guests,” lake employee Jorja Fleming said.

Full list of events:

“Snow” Wagon rides around lakeview – 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at Beach – 2:30 p.m.

Visit & Photos with Santa – 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus Cruise the Lake – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus in Campground – 5-6 p.m.

Christmas Campsite Decorating Contest, judging begins at – 7:30 p.m.

Christmas Campsite Decorating Contest prizes:

1st place – $100 gift certificate good for camping and apparel

2nd place – $50 gift certificate good for camping and apparel

3rd place – $25 gift certificate good for camping and apparel

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

So get in the holiday spirit and break out your Christmas lights for this weekend’s events. Curwensville Lake is located at 1256 Lake Drive. For more information, check out the Christmas in July Facebook page.