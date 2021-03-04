Curwensville Elementary School creates fun activity for Read Across America week

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Literacy Team at Curwensville Elementary School created a new, fun activity to celebrate Read Across America Week. The week to honor Dr. Suess’ birthday and joys of reading.

Using one of his famous books “And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street,” the school switched it up to “And To Think I Saw It On State Street.”

Each class created posters that detail one of their favorite books. They will then be placed in local businesses on State Street next week, for students to find.

“Families will be given a map of all of the posters locations, and each poster will also cotain a QR code that will contain fun facts about literacy. So it’s kind of like a scavenger hunt type activity,” said Reading Specialist and Literacy Coach, Kathleen Hawkins.

According to Hawkins, every student who brings back the completed activity sheet will earn a gift certificate for a scholastic book.