Curwensville Borough Council approves new ordinance, security cameras

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curwensville Borough Council approved the purchase of security cameras to be installed at the recycling center and approved a new ordinance for blighted and abandoned properties.

The purchase of the security cameras is a response to the ongoing misuse of recycling containers. They will be installed in the area near the maintenance garage.

Councilman Tom Carfley told members that people have not been consistently placing their items into the specified containers and that they are leaving bags of items outside the containers, which the borough’s employees have had to clean up.

They are currently looking at surveillance pricing and equipment installation fees. At the moment, there is no timeline on when the cameras could be installed.

The council also adopted an ordinance for blighted and abandoned properties that resulted in the creation of a vacant property review board.

Ordinance 490 Vacant Blighted & Abandoned Properties will provide the registration of vacant properties, impose duties on the property owners, set an annual fee and provides inspections of the properties.

The council defines an abandoned property as one that has not been maintained or used for a total of 12 months within an 18 month period.

They define a blighted property as a vacant structure, unimproved lot or parcel of ground in a predominantly built-up neighborhood which is regarded as a public nuisance because of its physical appearance.

Every owner or responsible agent must register their vacant property with the borough by Jan. 31 of each year. If they fail to register or cannot be located, the property will be considered abandoned.

An annual fee of $200 per building is to be paid each year at the time of registration and each subsequent annual renewal.

The vacant property review board will have the responsibility of determining whether a property within the borough limits is blighted or abandoned and carrying out appropriate procedures.

The borough is now looking for interested residents to be on the review board. Those interested should contact them.