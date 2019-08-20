Curve Head Groundskeeper awarded

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve Head Groundskeeper Chris Mason was honored Monday with the 2019 Diamond Pro Field Manager of the Year for the Eastern League.

The award is voted on by Eastern League field staffs and umpires during the season. This is the second time Mason has won an award like this. In 2014, he was awarded with the New York Penn League’s Turf Manager of the Year for his work with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Mason is in his second season with the Curve. The assistant groundskeepers under Mason’s direction are Aaron Smith and Casey Winters. His game-day crew includes Craig Replogle, Chris Krozel, Adam Boslet and Cam Aungst.