HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The first probable case of the West Nile Virus (WNV) in Pennsylvania for 2020 has been detected in a resident of Potter County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The samples are currently being sent to the CDC to be confirmed.

The departments are strongly recommending that all Pennsylvanians should minimize their exposure to mosquitoes. Although they can bite at any time of the day, the mosquitoes that transmit WNV are most active at dawn and dusk.