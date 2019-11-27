Cuddles For Kids holding 14th annual Toy Drive

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cuddles For Kids is collecting stuffed animals and toys for kids in need this holiday season.

Alison Hewitt has been a board member with the organization for ten years and she says this event has a huge impact in the area.

“Families are impacted by the generosity of complete strangers and people who are willing to give, not only their time but money, toys and anything that they can to someone else in need.”

They are asking folks to bring new toys to one of the many drop-off sites throughout the area.

The organization is hoping to fill those boxes that were designed by local elementary school students.

Donating new toys isn’t the only thing you can do to help their cause says, Hewitt.

“They can also make tax-deductible donations online on the Cuddles For Kids website.”

So far, Cuddles For Kids has collected more than $625,000 worth of toys, coloring books, and stuffed animals, giving them out throughout the state and all over the world.

“It’s really not that hard, five bucks if you can, a toy, a scarf, a stuffed animal, anything to better someone else’s holiday season because anyone’s circumstances where they know they are going to have a great holiday season, someone else may not,” says Hewitt.

A full list of the drop-off locations can be found by clicking here.