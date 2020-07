ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As temperatures soared over the July 4 weekend, kids and parents packed beach towels, sunblock and shades as they enjoyed the sprinklers at the Juniata Memorial Spray Park.

With the pandemic still a concern, visitors were adjusting to new rules. However, that didn’t stop kids from having fun.

Some of the changes park guests are seeing include the addition of sanitizer stations, signs encouraging social distancing and the removal of deck chairs.