CrossFit Excursion breaks ground on new facility

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CrossFit Excursion broke ground today for their new facility.

The gym opened in Johnstown almost two years ago and is now outgrowing its current facility.

Their current gym is located on 518 Washington Street, and they will now be moving to 60 Walnut Street.

Co-owner, Kara Skelley, says this bigger facility will help them to better assist their members.

“Our goal is to really emphasize nutrition and fitness and help everybody in the community do that so with this new location we’ll be able to expand like we need to, get the people in that we need to get in and really optimize what we do best.”

Skelley expects the work to be completed by next spring.