Charges filed against Johnstown man after State College assault

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A criminal complaint has been filed against Johnstown man, 24-year-old Roshon Fields following a physical altercation involving another man, 26, at a holiday party. The incident happened at the Ramada Hotel on S. Atherton Street, early Sunday morning.

Fields has been charged with aggravated assault, after surveillance video shows him grabbing another man from behind, picking him up and slamming the man to the ground. The victim landed on his head and is currently in the hospital in critical condition with a skull fracture and brain bleed.

A third man, also involved in the incident is reported to have punched the victim but no charges have been reported at this point.