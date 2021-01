HUNTINGDON COUNTY, WARRIORS MARK (WTAJ) — A barn fire ignited in Huntingdon County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Multiple crews were working on putting these flames out for hours. We’re told the Warriors Mark Fire Department was first to arrive.

This was located at the intersection of Marengo Rd. and Johnson Rd. going towards Warrior’s Mark.

Marengo road was being blocked off while crews were at the scene. Animals in the barn were able to escape and there were no injures.