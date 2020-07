Photo submitted by Mindy Fetter

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a house fire overnight in Altoona, according to Blair County 911.

It was confirmed that the call came in around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday night. Crews were then dispatched to the 800 block of 6th Avenue.

The road was reportedly shut down while they battled the blaze, but has since reopened.

The extent of the damange is not known and he cause of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries were reported.