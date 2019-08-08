Crews respond to two fires in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — This evening crews were called out to the scene of two apartment fires in State College.

The first fire was at an apartment complex on Vairo Boulevard.

The call came in at approximately 8:30 p.m. and there is no word yet on any damage that fire may have caused.

The second fire was at the Barcroft Apartment Building on East College Avenue, where there were reports of smoke on the third floor.

Crews were called to the scene at 9 p.m.

The cause of that fire has not been announced.