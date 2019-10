BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews have responded to a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 26 near Cove Mountian Road and Raystown Road.

Crews are working to free the driver from what they say is ‘heavy entrapment’.







Details are limited, but it’s being reported that 26 is currently restricted to one lane. You’re advised to use caution if traveling that area.

WTAJ has a crew headed to the scene and we’ll update this story as information becomes available.