PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a Jeep that was found idling in a local spillway Friday morning with one person inside.

The Philipsburg Fire Department arrived at the scene just off of 1400 Blk Port Matilda Hwy (State Route 322) in Philipsburg Borough around 4 a.m. When crews approached the vehicle they discovered that a person was inside.

The person became uncooperative and attempted to drive away in the vehicle that was still running. Emergency responders waited for Pennsylvania State Police to arrive. Once police arrived, a trooper entered the water and with some assistance from fire and EMS personnel were able to get the person out of the Jeep without any further issues.

The Jeep was then towed out of the water by Eagle Towing and Recovery.

We will continue to provide more details on the situation as we learn more.