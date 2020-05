CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – According to a Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook post, crews are on scene at two separate commercial vehicle fires on Interstate 80 eastbound.

Officials say all traffic is being diverted using the Orange detour and will have to continue down route 322 to Clearfield.

All lanes are closed from exit 101 to exit 120 according to PA 511.

If you are traveling this direction, please find an alternate route.