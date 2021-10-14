Crews battle early morning fire in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An early morning fire brought first responders to a home on Fifth Avenue Thursday.

Everyone inside the home managed to get out safely, but the structure was badly damaged by flames and smoke.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m., after an Altoona police officer spotted the blaze.

“Our first concern is just hoping everybody’s out. And that was really great that an APD officer came across it… Because then we can concentrate just on putting the fire out,” said James Reed, Assistant Chief of the Altoona Fire Department.

Reed said a firefighter who suffered an arm injury while on scene was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.