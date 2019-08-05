UPDATE/OPEN: Crash leaves section of New Centerville road closed

UPDATE: Officials have reopened the closed road on SR-281 as of 2:04 p.m., they’ve reported.

MIDDLECREEK TWP., SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have closed a section of SR-281 due to a crash.

Details of the crash have not been released, but the road will be closed for an extended period of time, they report.

The closure will be from the intersection of SR-281 in New Castle at Copper Kettle Highway and Bridge Street, south to Middlecreek Road and Hatch Hollow Road.

You are advised to use alternate routes to avoid the road closure.