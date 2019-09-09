Crash kills 3 men in southwestern Pennsylvania

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly Crash (Generic 2).jpg

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a crash over the weekend claimed the lives of three men in southwestern Pennsylvania.

State police in Greene County say a vehicle traveling on Route 19 in Franklin Township went out of control on a curve, struck a guardrail and hit a tree before overturning.

Three Waynesburg residents died in the crash, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

The county coroner identified them as 27-year-old Matthew King, 27-year-old Derek Lohr, and 25-year-old Daniel Paletta-Davis.

State police and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss