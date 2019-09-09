Crash kills 3 men in southwestern Pennsylvania

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a crash over the weekend claimed the lives of three men in southwestern Pennsylvania.

State police in Greene County say a vehicle traveling on Route 19 in Franklin Township went out of control on a curve, struck a guardrail and hit a tree before overturning.

Three Waynesburg residents died in the crash, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

The county coroner identified them as 27-year-old Matthew King, 27-year-old Derek Lohr, and 25-year-old Daniel Paletta-Davis.

State police and the coroner’s office are investigating.