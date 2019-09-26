UPDATE: Deadly crash closes part of Route 53 in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials confirmed that Route 53 in Clearfield County is closed going both directions due to a crash.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. and has closed the road between Henrys Road in Irvona to the intersection of Route 279 in Glen Hope.

Officials estimate that Route 53 will reopen around 3 p.m.

One person died in the two-vehicle crash with a pick-up truck and a flatbed. No names have been released yet.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.