Craft fair to attract thousands to Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A craft fair is expected to bring thousands of people to Clearfield County this weekend.

The high country arts and crafts fair is Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at S.B. Elliot State Park.

The Clearfield County Elks have hosted this event for more than 30 years.

All vendors are from Pennsylvania– selling things like pottery, jewelry and even chainsaw carvings.

“Come on out,” vendor coordinator Bev Lawhead said. “We’ve got free entertainment all day, there’s great food, beautiful arts and crafts. You’re bound to find something you like.”

Last year, around 15,000 people attended the event.

All money raised goes toward various Clearfield County charities.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.