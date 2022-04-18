CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology is moving forward on a health sciences building project.

The 32,350-square-foot, three-story building will be home to degree granting programs for the school.

When finished, the new building will be located directly behind CPI’s main building.

The estimated cost of the facility is over $17,000,000.

CPI is funding $5,000,000 of that cost through grants and is currently in the process of applying for more.

Updates were provided at the most recent Bellefonte Area School Board meeting

“The goal of this project, very much like the Transportation and Training Center, is to use grant funding and CPI local funding to fund this project without going back to the districts for long term lending or long term debt or funds,” said Todd Taylor, Vice President of Post-Secondary Education at CPI.

CPI’s team will have another meeting with the board before the project is finalized.