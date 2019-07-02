Cow’s saxophone serenade

(WTAJ/CNN) — A video of cows being serenaded at sunset is the newest viral sensation on social media.

An Oregon man decided to show bovines the beauty of music and found his group of listeners were larger than those in the pasture.



With his soulful saxophone and some curious cows, this Oregon dad is proving that no one can resist a little music.

“It just seemed to resonate with so many people. So many people said they had a hard day and they watched it and it put a smile on their face,” said Rick Herrmann: Saxophonist.

That video of Rick Herrmann’s sunset sax serenade is making people smile, all around the world.

“I was totally shocked and it’s kind of overwhelming,” said Kym Herrmann: Wife.

“You’re never too old to enjoy these little things or be silly and do something fun,” said Erin Herrmann: Daughter.

But apparently not all cows are fans.

“Nothing!” said rick.

So we went down the street looking for a familiar audience, and that did the trick.

“Yeah, who doesn’t like Stevie Wonder?” said rick.

That same herd from his viral video came closer this time for a second performance.

“Careless Whisper. I mean anyone who learns the sax need to know careless whisper. And tequila is just fun. Everyone loves tequila. I started playing saxophone 7 months ago, just to make people happy. I didn’t know it would be this many people so soon, and this way but,” said Rick.