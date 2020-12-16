COVID testing sites added in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing sites will be added in Cambria County, citing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said this gives a significant cause for concern.

“In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming,” she said. “In addition, two counties have percent positivity above 30 percent and 15 counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”

Testing will take place at the Reliant Energy Building in Johnstown (1001 Broad St) from 9-6 p.m. starting on Dec. 18. It will continue until Dec. 22.

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day and will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card.

The turnaround time for results is 2-7 days, according to the Department of Health.

