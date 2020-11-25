COVID cases reported at Blair County Prison

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Prison is reporting 14 cases of COVID-19 positive inmates.

The prison board was made aware of the first positive case on Nov. 24. Since then, 14 cases have been confirmed.

Blair County commissioners said the recreation area inside the prison has been equipped to house the COVID-19 positive inmates. A smaller dorm area is being cleared a backup housing unit as well.

Blair County is unable to share more details at this time due to confidentiality and HIPAA requirements.

