COVID case confirmed at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Robert J. Gildea said the potential for the spread was reduced as the student self-quarantined for seven days prior to testing positive.

Gildea said the Pennsylvania Department of Health is aware of the case and will contact individuals who may have been exposed if warranted.

“As a reminder, the district remains committed to the health, safety, and well-being of our students, staff, and community,” Gildea said. “We urge you to continue to proactively monitor your children, and keep them home if they are displaying flu-like and/or COVID symptoms including cough, fever, chills, headache, sore throat, nausea, runny nose, or fatigue.”