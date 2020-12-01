COVID-19 testing sites expanded to Bedford County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf and Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff announced the expansion of COVID-19 testing across Pennsylvania.

On Dec. 2, testing sites will be placed in the following counties: Bedford, Mifflin, Tioga and Northampton. It will be available from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m until Dec. 6 in the Bedford High School Parking Lot (330 West John St., Bedford, PA, 15522).

“Every day COVID continues to spread in the commonwealth, every day our numbers continue to rise, and that puts our health care system and our health care workers at greater risk,” Gov. Wolf said. “To help stop the spread, we are announcing a new testing strategy in the commonwealth, one that will help improve access to testing for Pennsylvanians in every region of the state.”

Sixty-one counties in Pennsylvania will be provided with regional testing, while the other six counties will have COVID-19 tests provided by their county health departments. The testing sites will be open to “anyone who feels they need a test,” according to Huff.

Here is the full list of increased testing:

Butler County: Michelle Krill Field, 100 Pullman Park Pl., Butler, PA, 16001;

Bedford County: Bedford High School parking lot, 330 West John St., Bedford, PA, 15522;

Mifflin County: Pennsylvania State Fire Academy, 1150 Riverside Drive, Lewistown, PA, 17044;

Tioga County: North Penn Mansfield High School, 73 W. Wellsboro St., Mansfield, PA, 16933; and

Northampton County: William Penn Highway Park & Ride, Emrick Blvd., Easton, PA, 18045.

Testing will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free to all patients. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card and must be at least three years old to get tested. Test results are released within 2-7 days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

