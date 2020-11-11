CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re showing symptoms of the virus or just want to get tested before visiting family for Thanksgiving, the Nittany Mall will continue offering free COVID-19 testing.
From the Nov. 17-21, the site will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the former Bonton store.
The testing is free for all ages and appointments are not necessary. You are asked to bring a photo ID and insurance card.
COVID-19 testing continues at Nittany Mall
