FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The drive-thru and indoor testing clinic in the parking lot at the Huntingdon Plaza is being extended to contain the recent COVID-19 increase.

The site will reopen on Nov. 5 and continue until Nov. 9.

The testing site formed a total of 947 COVID-19 tests during the previous five day period, Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.