CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A contract for a walk-in COVID-19 testing site in Centre County has been extended through Jan. 30.

No appointment is necessary and the testing is free. Proper ID is required. Individuals with insurance will be asked to provide insurance, but no co-pay or any other cost is charged.

The hours of operations are 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. at 1155 Benner Pike, Suite 120 (the former Comcast location).