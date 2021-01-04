COVID-19 surge expected after holidays

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Geocaching is a "treasure hunt", of sorts, with the "treasure" scattered at specific coordinates. To promote safe transportation within Clearfield County, representatives of PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network have teamed up to create an educational geocache trail.

"We’re gonna talk about impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, bicycle safety, motorcycle safety," says Josh Woods of Highway Safety Network. "With the goal of reducing traffic crashes and reducing traffic fatalities in PennDOT District 2, which is a nine county area.”