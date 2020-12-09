COVID-19 spike causes strain on emergency workers

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — The uptick of coronavirus cases in counties like Blair and Cambria has been putting a strain on emergency response services.

Within the past 2 months, Cambria County dispatchers have been getting 3 to 5 more COVID-19 related calls per day and the workload on Blair County’s emergency management workers has been getting heavier by the week.

Cambria County 911 Director, Robbin Melnyk says “we still have the normal day to day calls and now we have the additional COVID related calls…Previously we could have an ambulance out to the hospital and ship them on their next call where today we may not be able to send that ambulance on their next call until their back to their station.” Melnyk says it’s been more difficult to find enough ambulances and hospitals with vacant rooms. In addition, first responders now have to sanitize each ambulance vehicle using a UV light, which takes about 30 minutes.

To help with quicker response times, Blair and Cambria’s county emergency services departments will borrow resources from other areas. Blair County Director Of Public Safety, Mark Taylor, says over the past few weeks covid-19 calls have been coming in more often than usual. He tells us “staffing is one of the biggest issues that we see with 911, first responders, the prison, healthcare workers, nursing homes…There’s a heavy burden on 911 now. They’re asking additional questions to find out if someone has been exposed to covid or has covid symptoms so we can pass that on to the first responders.”

If first responders need to come to your home, Melnyk advises to be honest about COVID exposure, wear a mask, and meet first responders at the door.