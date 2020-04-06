COVID-19 numbers continue to climb, 76 confirmed in Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed a small increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals are now near 13,000.

The state has 1,470 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 12,980.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 76 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region.

Bedford – 4

Blair – 5

Cambria – 7

Cameron – 1

Centre – 44

Clearfield – 7

Elk – 0

Huntingdon – 4

Jefferson – 0

Somerset – 4

There are 70,874 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: