UNITED STATES (CBS Newspath) – New research published in the BMJ finds about 5% of adults may experience lasting smell or taste problems.
This comes even after they have recovered from COVID-19. With so many people getting the virus, that means at least 27 million people could be dealing with diminished quality of life.
The study found that women were less likely to recover their sense of smell and taste than men.