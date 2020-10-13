COVID-19 cases reported at Bedford County School District

News

by: WTAJ Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County School District is reporting four COVID-19 cases in the district.

According to the school’s website, those four individuals are quarantined, along with 16 people who had a risk of exposure.

The district is also monitoring the situation and asked six other people to quarantine in relation to another three suspected positive cases.

