COVID-19 cases near 86,000 total, 8 new deaths in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed almost 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the state bringing totals just shy of 86,000.

As of Monday, there are 492 new cases from the day before, bringing the state total to 85,988. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19.

Currently, 666,901 people have tested negative.

There are 6,614 COVID-19 related deaths, up eight from yesterday.

Of the 85,988 cases across the state, the PA Department of Health estimates that 78%, or roughly 65,000 Pennsylvanians, have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our Central Pennsylvania region, zero new cases were reported today.

You can find the county by county breakdown below.

Of Huntingdon County’s 245, the DOC is reporting 174 of them are prisoners in Huntingdon SCI.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,395 of our total cases are in health care workers.